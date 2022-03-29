Montreal and potholes: a decades-old, tortured relationship

In Montreal, all roads eventually lead to... potholes.

Dodging the tire and axle destroyers is an annual rite of passage, and in the spring of 2022, it has been especially bumpy.

One particularly cavernous pothole in Montreal left two drivers with blown tires, extra stress and a wait for a tow truck near Highway 20.

Potholes are part of Montreal history: CFCF Montreal footage from 50 years ago showing crews patching up holes with shovels at the corner of St. Michel Blvd. and Cremazie Blvd.

Today, not much has changed.

"The traditional way to repair the potholes is with the crew, like the crew we have," said Philippe Sabourin, who works at the City of Montreal.

The question remains, why can't crews figure out how to eliminate these scrappers of suspensions?

One reason is the changing climate.

"There was extremely cold temperatures, big swings of temperature, (and) a lot of rain," said Sabourin. "Three times the amount of rain we used to have."

Below the surface, issues complicate the road surface as well.

"A 100-year-old pipe leaks and causes additional problems," said traffic analyst Rick Leckner.

Upgrading infrastructure is a long-term solution, while in the short term, the advice remains to take it slow.