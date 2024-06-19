Montreal air-conditioning company loses service after truck hits telephone line

An air-conditioning company in Montreal says it is unable to call its clients back after a truck ran into its telephone and internet lines on Wednesday.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 9:46 a.m. on Paré Street in the Town of Mount Royal.

As of 12:30 p.m., Guaranteed Industries says it still doesn’t have access to its internet and telephone services.

“It doesn’t look very good,” said Cathy Sciangula, vice-president of Guaranteed Industries. “Videotron is trying to get our internet going. They are still here, and Hydro-Quebec just showed up. They are going to have to lift the wire, they’re too low.”

Temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The company says it would have normally been a busy day.

“It’s extremely hot outside so obviously we’re a ventilation company so that creates a big problem for us and our clients,” said Sciangula. “Hopefully everything comes back on quickly so we can go back to business as usual.”

The air-conditioning company says it expects a backlog when it regains access to its communication lines.

So far, it has not received an estimate as to when service will be back.

Guaranteed Industries says power remained on throughout the incident.

The SPVM and the fire department were called but there was no major damage.