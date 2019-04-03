Featured Video
Monteregie: 14 arrested, 150lbs of cannabis seized in series of morning raids
Police generic
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 10:26AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 10:40AM EDT
A large-scale police deployment got underway Wednesday morning in several municipalities in Monteregie.
The operation "Prohiber," led by Chateauguay police, targeted alleged drug traffickers in the area.
A total of 13 search warrants were executed throughout Beauharnois, Saint-Constant, Delson, Saint-Isidore, and Lery - some as early as 5 a.m.
Police confirmed that arrests were made, but were unable to provide an exact number.
The operation made use of 150 investigators from eight police services, such as Longueuil, Mercier, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Roussilion and Richelieu.
The Kahnawake Peacekeepers also reportedly assisted in the operation.
"So far, we have made 14 arrests for narcotics. Some 150 pounds (68 kg) of cannabis, $10,000 in cash and three vehicles were seized," said Martine Denis, spokesperson for Chateauguay police.
Latest Montreal News
- Opponents of Bill 21 form human chain at Westmount High to protest
- Deputy premier suggests people who don't uphold religious symbols ban be reported to police
- Facing a rental shortage, Montrealer takes unusual step to find an apartment
- Monteregie: 14 arrested, 150lbs of cannabis seized in series of morning raids
- Suspects sought after shoot-out in St-Leonard parking lot