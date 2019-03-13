Featured Video
Molotov cocktail attack on Westmount home
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:08AM EDT
An arsonist threw a Molotov cocktail inside a home in Westmount early Wednesday morning.
The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. on Edgehill Rd. near The Boulevard.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the flames but by that point extensive damage had already occurred.
Nobody was home at the time.
The Montreal police arson squad determined that someone had smashed a window and tossed the firebomb inside.
