MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the presence of dangerous assault rifles in Kahnawake is a reason for caution in enforcing an injunction to end a rail blockade in the Mohawk community.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City the government has information from what he called "good sources" that there are AK-47s in Kahnawake.

He says Warriors on the reserve are armed, and the situation is very delicate.

The premier says he will leave it to the provincial police to develop a strategy to officially serve the injunction issued Tuesday to people at the blockade.

Legault says he is disclosing the information because he wants the public to understand why provincial police have not yet moved in. He says he does not want to have it on his conscience that police officers were injured in an intervention.

In response, the Kahnawake longhouse issued a statement calling Legault's comments dangerous and inflammatory. "These accusations are absolutely and totally false," the statement read, declaring that the land defenders at the site of the rail blockade were unarmed.

The rail blockade on the Kahnawake Mohawk territory south of Montreal was reinforced with concrete barriers and loads of rock earlier Wednesday.

The actions come after CP Rail was granted an injunction on Tuesday to end the blockade that began Feb. 8.

The secretary of the Mohawk Nation at Kahnawake, Kenneth Deer, says the protesters do not intend to end the barricade and they need to be prepared for a possible intervention by outside police.

Grand Chief Joseph Norton has said the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is considering its options, including challenging the injunction.

Norton has said the injunction will not be executed in Kahnawake, and that the Mohawk Peacekeepers are the only policing agency with jurisdiction in the territory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.