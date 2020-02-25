MONTREAL -- Canadian Pacific Railway has obtained an injunction to end a blockade that began in early February in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake, south of Montreal.

A spokeswoman for the court says the injunction was granted today by Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel A. Pinsonnault.

On Monday, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake had commended CP Rail and the Quebec government for its patience over the past two weeks and for avoiding seeking an injunction.

A spokesman for the Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers wasn't immediately available today, but Chief Peacekeeper Dwayne Zacharie has previously said he would not enforce an injunction on his own people.

The blockaded line is used for freight traffic as well as commuter rail service between Montreal and several communities to the south, which was interrupted as of Feb. 10.

BLOCKADE POPS UP IN SHERBROOKE



Another blockade popped up in Quebec early Tuesday as protesters descended on a rail line in Sherbrooke, about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

About 20 people, their faces covered, set up along a rail line in the city's Lennoxville district.

The protesters blocked the tracks and put up signs saying they were supporting hereditary chiefs from Wet'suwet'en First Nation, who are opposed to a natural gas pipeline on their traditional lands.

Protesters refused to speak to reporters on site, and Sherbrooke police have set up a security perimeter in the area.