Missing teen last seen at youth centre in RDP: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance to find a teenage boy who has been missing for a week.
The SPVM reports that Augustin Beland, 14, was last seen on Aug. 15 at a youth centre in the Rivières-des-Prairies neighbourhood with his twin brother.
Beland is 5'0" with blue eyes and blonde hair and speaks French. He may have shaved his head, police say.
Investigators say they fear for the teen's health and safety.
Anyone who sees Beland is asked to call 911 or visit the nearest police station.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 9,300 employees locked out: Latest updates on shutdown of Canada's 2 largest railways
Rail work stoppage shuts down some Ontario, Quebec, B.C. commuter rail lines
Bewildered commuters were turned away from shuttered rail lines on Thursday as an unprecedented railway lockout upset travel plans for more than 30,000 daily riders in some of Canada's largest cities.
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
New home prices edge up slightly in July, first annual increase in 15 months: StatCan
The cost of a new home in Canada was up 0.1 per cent in July compared to a year earlier, the first annual increase since March 2023, according to Statistics Canada.
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage, officials say
The Italian coast guard said Thursday the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called unsinkable.
Video shows swimmer bringing man to safety near Vancouver's Stanley Park
An avid swimmer insists he did not rescue a man he spotted floating in Vancouver’s English Bay – he just happened to be in the right place at the right time, and offered a helping hand.
Botswana uncovers a huge 2,492-carat diamond that could be one of the biggest ever
Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines and will be put on show on Thursday.
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
Toronto
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
No GO train service on Milton line and at Hamilton GO station Thursday due to rail lockout
There will be no GO train service on the Milton line and at Hamilton GO station due to a possible rail strike on Thursday.
Toronto woman billed $57,000 for roof repair, company says it mistakenly overcharged
A Toronto woman who hired a roofing company to inspect her eavestroughs said she couldn't believe her roof was in such terrible condition that it needed repairs that would cost more than $57,000.
Ottawa
Fire damages apartment in Ottawa's east end
The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a high-rise building in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, near Ogilvie Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Loblaw to open new no name discount store in Brockville, Ont.
Loblaw is opening a new ultra-discount grocery store in Brockville, Ont. this fall.
Atlantic
Halifax police chief expects charges to be laid in high-profile attack on couple
The new chief for the Halifax Regional Police expects charges to be laid in connection to a high-profile attack on a same-sex couple in the city’s downtown core earlier this summer.
Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5M sold to New Brunswicker
A lottery ticket sold online in New Brunswick is about to make one lucky winner a multi-millionaire.
N.L.
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Northern Ontario
Family of four displaced after fire destroys Englehart home
Nearly two dozen volunteer firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire off Highway 11 in Englehart on Wednesday afternoon.
London
Supervised Drug Consumption Site in London responds to Health Ministry’s policy shift about harm reduction
Still open and offering services, the Carepoint Consumption and Treatment Service in London was not included on a list of ten supervised drug consumption sites that the provincial government is closing across Ontario.
'I thought he was going to kill me': Elderly woman explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
No injuries reported after London gas leak
Several homes were evacuated in southeast London Wednesday evening for a reported gas leak. Multiple emergency crews were at the scene on Tweedsmuir Avenue near Arcadia Crescent, blocking off a portion of the road.
Kitchener
Water restrictions lift in Waterloo Region as pipe repairs wrap up
Regular water service has resumed in Waterloo Region after a large pipe supplying approximately 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water was repaired.
Suspect identified in Kitchener sexual assault investigation
Police have identified a suspect in a sexual assault investigation and are warning the public he may be armed and dangerous.
Windsor
One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
Opioid crisis drives Windsor residents to learn naloxone use
Windsor residents are stepping up to combat the ongoing opioid crisis by learning how to use naloxone—a life-saving tool in overdose situations.
Barrie
Garage fire damages home in Collingwood
Garage destroyed by fire Thursday night.
Crow from Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile Virus
A crow has been found carrying the West Nile Virus in Grey Bruce County.
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Vancouver
Maple Ridge pharmacist suspended by college in 'extraordinary action' to protect public
A Maple Ridge pharmacist and the store he runs are the subject of "extraordinary actions" by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia that will take effect Friday.
CTV News Reality Check: BC NDP fumbles ER closures, which will continue
A Vancouver-area emergency department has now turned away patients for a fifth time, showing how the New Democrats' fumbling of doctor shortages is impacting urban and rural British Columbia alike.
Vancouver Island
Province supports 72 more shelter beds in Victoria, amid calls for more
The province has announced funding for 72 net new shelter beds in Victoria, as a city taskforce pushes to get people out of homelessness.
'Gut wrenching' report: B.C. First Nations life expectancy plunges by six years
Life expectancy for British Columbia's First Nations people has dropped by more than six years since 2017, says a report tracking Indigenous health issues.
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats emailed to Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" synagogues within the province were targeted.
Winnipeg
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
'Beware of free plants': Master gardener warns about invasive species that could take over your yard
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Calgary
Multiple homes damaged, one cat injured in Riverbend fire
The Calgary Fire Department and arson investigators are looking into what started an overnight fire in the southeast community of Riverbend.
WEATHER Warm and mild on Thursday, evening thunderstorms likely Friday
Thursday will be a pretty average day – literally – with a mix of sun and cloud and the diurnal temperatures right on par with the seasonal averages.
Edmonton
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing today, heating up Friday
Wildfire smoke moved south into the Edmonton region overnight and Air Quality Health Index readings are in the "Moderate Risk" range this morning.
Firefighters called to house fire on St. Albert Trail
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Edmonton early on Thursday morning.
Regina
'An explicit endorsement': Regina city council votes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue Wednesday night.
'It's become a burden': Longstanding Moose Jaw business to auction off items before shuttering
An iconic business in Moose Jaw for the last six decades, CanaDay's Apparel Ltd. is shutting its doors and holding a massive auction for all its assets as the owners say running the company has become too expensive.
Saskatoon
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.