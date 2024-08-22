Missing teen last seen at youth centre in RDP: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance to find a teenage boy who has been missing for a week.

The SPVM reports that Augustin Beland, 14, was last seen on Aug. 15 at a youth centre in the Rivières-des-Prairies neighbourhood with his twin brother.

Beland is 5'0" with blue eyes and blonde hair and speaks French. He may have shaved his head, police say.

Investigators say they fear for the teen's health and safety.

Anyone who sees Beland is asked to call 911 or visit the nearest police station.