Mohanarani Rajadurai, 58 (CTV Montreal)
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 1:26PM EDT
Montreal police are appealing to the public to locate a 58-year-old woman with mental health issues.
Mohanarani Rajadurai is a South-Asian woman who stands 4'9 and weighs 134 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants, a blue camisole, a beige sweatshirt, and black golf brogues.
Rajadurai takes medication, and family fears for her safety if she goes too long without them.
She is known to frequent Montreal and its surrounding areas, and drives a 2012 Toyota RAV4 with plate numer N04 HLK.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, or dialling 911.
