

CTV Montreal





Update: Georges Horth was found on Sunday afternoon at a border station between Quebec and Vermont.

Terrebonne police are asking for the public’s help locating an 89-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Georges Horth was last seen at his home in the Le Manoir retirement residence. He left the residence at 1:30 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Horth stands 5’7 and weighs 231 lbs. He has short grey hair and brown eyes and was wearing a horizontally lined black and white sweater, hat, glasses and black leather coat and black boots. He speaks French.

He drives a black 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck with the license plate number 864 YGP. The truck is equipped with winter tires and is missing the rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Terrebonne police at (450) 471-4121.