Minister calls out American politician censoring Quebec books

Quebec Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe has condemned the burning of a Quebec book by an American politician, as well as the apparent blacklisting of certain works by author Élise Gravel.

On Wednesday, a video of a Republican candidate caused a stir in Quebec.

Missouri Republican candidate for Secretary of State Valentina Gomez is be seen burning the book 'Naked,' the English version of the book 'Tout nu!' by author Myriam Daguzan Bernier and illustrator Cécile Gariépy.

When I’m Secretary of State, I will 🔥BURN🔥all books that are grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing our children. MAGA. America First🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/m8waKi3yhP — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) February 6, 2024

La Presse' also revealed on Thursday that the Jewish Library of Montreal had withdrawn from its shelves around thirty books by children's author Élise Gravel, including the very popular 'Une patate à vélo.'

"Putting books on the index, I think that sounds a bit like an old priest from the 1900s, we're somewhere else," said Lacombe during a press scrum at the National Assembly. "At some point, we'll be burning books in 2024."

Québec solidaire is due to table a motion on Thursday morning calling on the national assembly to "affirm its support for Quebec writers Élise Gravel and Myriam Daguzan Bernier, as well as illustrator Cécile Gariépy, whose books have recently been the target of censorship" and to "reiterate its support for freedom of opinion, freedom of expression and the free circulation of ideas."