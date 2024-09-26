Minister Bernard Drainville opens the door to paid internships

Faced with significant challenges in recruiting teachers for schools in Quebec, Education Minister Bernard Drainville is open to the idea of paid internships to enhance the teaching profession.

"We are working on it, Mme Déry (the Minister of Higher Education) and I, to get there," he said. However, the minister was not able to provide a clear timeline for implementing this measure.

La Presse reported Thursday that Quebec universities are seeing a decline in enrollment in teaching programs.

Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry stated that she is "looking a bit at the fourth teaching internship."

"I know there are issues in teaching. Despite all the measures we are putting forward, challenges remain. We are aware of it, we look at the numbers, but we are working on it," she said.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2024.