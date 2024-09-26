After uproar, city announces measures to address Presidents Cup traffic woes

The City of Montreal offered some solutions to the traffic headaches related to the President's Cup golf tournament on Ile Bizard but they're not going over well with the area's residents.

The traffic to get on and off the island reached a boiling point on Thursday as the event officially got underway.

Residents were sent in circles and forced to wait in long lines to have their vignettes checked before being allowed onto the island.

"We acknowledge that during the last two days, it was a tough ride for commuters, coming on and off of Ile Bizard," said Philippe Sabourin, a city spokesperson.

He said in response, the city is adjusting its plan to try to relieve pressure. The centre lane on the Jacques-Bizard Bridge is now being used as a counter flow lane.

School buses are being given priority. Another checkpoint will be added to the westbound side of Pierrefonds Boulevard and free access to the island will be granted once the Presidents Cup is finished for the day.

"People are upset, but they will be, I think, satisfied due to the fact that we took the measures in order to ease the traffic. This morning, commuters coming from Ile Bizard to Montreal were quite satisfied," Sabourin said.

But the mayor of Ile Bizard says he’s hearing a different story.

"I am tired of listening to my citizens complain. Example: yesterday buses coming back that were delayed for over an hour-and-a-half, young kids ended up going to the bathroom on the bus," said Mayor Doug Hurley.

He says restricting vehicle access to island residents was a mistake and they are suffering the consequences.

"I have 17,000 citizens on Ile Bizard. We have 25,000 to 30,000 … that are going to be coming in. The vast majority are going to be coming in by shuttle bus," the mayor said.

Standing on the corner of Pierrefonds Boulevard and Jacques-Bizard even for a few minutes, the tension was easy to spot. People who live in the area say it occasionally spills over into their neighbourhoods.

"No one knows how to get anywhere, people are trying to get onto Ile Bizard. People from Gouin are being rerouted to Pierrefonds Boulevard so they’re getting upset and racing down some of the street streets and the other side where our kids buses come," one resident told CTV News.

The city's measures will remain in effect until the tournament finishes on Sunday evening.