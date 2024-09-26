MONTREAL
    • Man arrested in Saint-Paul-de-Montminy in connection with assault on mayor

    A man was arrested on Thursday morning in Saint-Paul-de-Montminy, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, in connection with an assault on the mayor, who had received a brick through his windscreen.

    Nicolas David, a 40-year-old from the small municipality, was arrested by provincial police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) early this morning.

    The individual will appear shortly at the Montmagny courthouse, according to the SQ. He faces charges of assault, mischief and breach of recognizance.

    Mayor Alain Talbot was in his vehicle on Saturday when an angry citizen approached and threw a brick at his windshield. The mayor was able to film the incident on his mobile phone.

    The individual had been the subject of an arrest warrant since Monday.

    Earlier this week, the four parties represented in the National Assembly denounced the attack on the mayor.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2024.

