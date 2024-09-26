MONTREAL
Montreal

    Man in his 30s arrested following woman's disappearance in Hemmingford, Que.

    Police are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que. on Saturday. Police are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que. on Saturday.
    Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the case of a missing woman from southern Quebec.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) announced Thursday afternoon that a man in his 30s is in custody following the disappearance of Kelsey Watt, 29.

    Watt was last seen Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on Covey Hill Road in Hemmingford, a small town near the U.S. border, roughly 60 kilometres south of Montreal.

    "The individual is currently being interviewed by investigators to clarify his possible involvement in the case," the SQ said in a news release. No charges have been laid.

    Earlier on Thursday, provincial police said they had located a woman's body near a home in Hemmingford, but the remains have not yet been identified.

    The SQ told Noovo Info that an autopsy will need to be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Police would not confirm whether or not the body has any traces of violence.

    For several days, police and concerned loved ones in the area have been searching for Watt without any success.

