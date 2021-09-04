MONTREAL -- Mild temperatures are expected to remain as Montreal moves into a new, rainy week.

Saturday morning temperatures were on the cool side as partially cloudy skies hung over a breezy 14 degree start to the day.

It’s expected to warm up through the afternoon with a high of 24 degrees.

Clouds will move in through the evening, arriving with a 40 per cent chance of rain.

That chance of showers will continue through Sunday. The day’s high of 22 degrees will feel more like 26 with the humidex.

More rain is expected on Monday, with a high of 19 degrees. Increasing cloud cover will roll in overnight as showers continue.

The rain will break on Tuesday and replaced with sunny skies and a high of 22 degrees.

More showers should arrive on Wednesday, however, which are expected to last through to Friday.