Michael Sabia to earn $639,000 at Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec's new boss, Michael Sabia, will earn an annual salary of $639,000, not including performance-related bonuses.

The information was published in a decree issued by the Legault government. The decree specifies that Sabia's variable compensation cannot exceed 50 per cent of his base salary.

Sabia's severance pay may not exceed the equivalent of 12 months' annual base salary, prorated to the number of months worked during the year.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 21, 2023.