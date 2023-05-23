Michael Sabia to become next CEO of Hydro-Quebec

QUEBEC CITY -

Michael Sabia is expected to be the next president and CEO of Hydro-Quebec, several media outlets reported Tuesday.

Sabia, who has been Canada's deputy minister of finance since 2020, previously headed the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) for a decade.

His appointment is expected to be made official at the council of ministers on Wednesday, according to the newspaper Les Affaires.

Sabia would succeed Sophie Brochu, who left the Crown corporation on April 11, before the end of her mandate.

At the time, Brochu said that Hydro-Québec needed someone with a different profile for the next stage.

To illustrate her point, she compared Hydro-Quebec's strategic plan to building a house. Like an architect, she felt that her strength was in drawing the outlines of the strategic plan in collaboration with civil society stakeholders. The next step would require a person with strengths in operational execution, she said.

"Don't get me wrong, building the house is more difficult than designing it," she said at a press conference in February.

According to La Presse sources, Sabia is Francois Legault’s choice.

Sabia, 69, has had a career in the federal and Quebec public service as well as in the business world.

In addition to serving as CEO of CDPQ from 2009 to 2020, he was CEO of Bell Canada Enterprises and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian National Railway Company (CN).

In the federal public service, he worked primarily in the department of finance and the Privy Council Office.

