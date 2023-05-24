Michael Sabia's impending appointment as head of Hydro-Quebec raises questions

QUEBEC CITY -

The imminent appointment of Michael Sabia as head of Hydro-Quebec is raising questions, yet the government has not allowed him to explain his vision in parliamentary committee.

The motion presented Wednesday by Quebec solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi asked that the National Assembly study Hydro-Quebec's 2022-2026 strategic plan.

It also asked that "the future CEO be heard as part of this study as soon as he takes office." The CAQ government refused to consent for the motion to be debated.

Earlier, the Official Opposition raised several questions about Sabia, including how he plans to direct Hydro-Quebec and his relationship with the Legault government.

"Will Mr. Sabia buy the Caquist vision of the energy Dollarama?" asked Liberal Monsef Derraji.

Last October, former CEO Sophie Brochu warned against the temptation to turn Hydro-Quebec into a "dollar store" for electricity.

"Is he going to have the freedom to say what he thinks? (...) Are we going to build more dams? Are we going to solve the infrastructure problem? It's a lot of questions," Derraji continued.

He noted that Sabia has no experience in the energy sector and hoped he would not be "at the mercy" of the minister of economy and energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

When Sabia was CEO of the Caisse de depot et de placement du Quebec (CDPQ), Fitzgibbon was a board member.

The current minister of health, Christian Dubé, was Michael Sabia's senior vice-president between 2014 and 2018.

NATIONALIST ENOUGH?

On Wednesday, the Parti Québécois (PQ) doubted that Sabia was "nationalist" enough for the job.

Pascal Bérubé recalled that in 2009, Bernard Drainville, then a PQ MNA, called Sabia a "notorious federalist" whose appointment was a "serious mistake" that would have "incalculable consequences on the economy."

In an open letter published in Le Devoir, Drainville stated: "Jean Charest is consolidating the influence of those who do not want a Quebec that is too strong. Who want it small, docile, resigned to its provincialist condition."

Drainville, now minister of education, changed his tune Wednesday, saying, "He did an excellent job as CEO of the Caisse."

Berube believes the next CEO of Hydro-Quebec must be a nationalist.

"It is an organization that makes us proud. It is one of the most beautiful expressions of economic nationalism. So, it is not nothing," he insisted.

'MANY QUALITIES'

Neither Premier François Legault nor his ministers confirmed or denied Sabia's appointment on Wednesday. The information leaked to the media the day before.

Dubé would only say that the man has "many qualities." The cabinet would need to ratify Sabia's appointment in the coming days.

Sabia, 69, has had a career in the federal and Quebec public service as well as in the business world.

In addition to serving as CEO of CDPQ from 2009 to 2020, he was CEO of Bell Canada Enterprises and chief financial officer of Canadian National Railway (CN).

In the federal public service, he worked primarily in the department of finance and the Privy Council Office.

Sabia would succeed Sophie Brochu, who left the Crown corporation on April 11. At the time, she said she felt Hydro-Quebec needed someone with a different profile for the next step.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2023.