Metro Metro festival 'taking a break' in 2024 over safety concerns

After threats were made against one of its organizers last year, Montreal's Metro Metro music festival will "take a break" in 2024 for safety reasons.

Festival officials made the announcement on social media Friday.

"Although we've had some memorable times together in recent editions, we've decided to take a break in 2024. The festival has experienced some safety issues, particularly during the 2023 edition, and we wish to take time to review all aspects of the festival to ensure safety and improve the experience of our festivalgoers," the post reads.

Last May, Montreal police said they'd been informed of multiple threats against one of Metro Metro's organizers, as well as one threat against the festival itself.

Police attempted to remove the festival's liquor license at the last minute, but their request ultimately fell through, and the festival went ahead as planned.

Metro Metro, which crowns itself as the "biggest urban festival in Canada," has brought hip-hop superstars like Drake, 50 Cent and Jack Harlow onto its stage.

In their post on Friday, organizers said they're still planning to hos "Metro Metro presents" shows throughout the year.