Threats against Montreal music festival put liquor license in limbo on opening night

A music festival underway in Montreal this weekend faced losing its liquor license due to security concerns.

Montreal police (SPVM) say threats were made against the organizers of Metro Metro Festival—and the festival itself.

The three-day event, which kicked off Friday at Olympic Park, features some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow and Lil Baby.

That same day, an emergency hearing was held before Quebec’s liquor control board (RACJ) as police wanted the festival’s liquor license revoked.

Two sources had informed police about ongoing threats against one of the festival’s organizers, according to documents CTV obtained from a lawyer for the liquor board.

Police also said threats were made against the festival itself.

In the end, Metro Metro managed to keep its license, allowing the show to go on as planned.

In a statement to CTV News, the board states, “We issued a permit for the Metro Metro Festival […] The police did not object.”

However, a spokesperson says police only objected after receiving information about the threats the following day.

Montreal police say officers are at the festival to help with security but would not confirm if more were added due to the threats.

A festival spokesperson was not available for comment.