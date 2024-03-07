MONTREAL
    • Messy mix coming to Montreal as major weather system set to hit parts of Quebec

    A person holds an umbrella as rain falls in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, as a storm system bears down on the region. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) A person holds an umbrella as rain falls in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, as a storm system bears down on the region. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    A major weather system is expected over the coming weekend in many regions throughout Quebec.

    Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday morning, warning that precipitation will begin on Saturday in the form of rain in several areas, including Montreal, Eastern Townships, Laurentians, Pontiac, Haute-Mauricie, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Centre-du-Québec and Bois-Francs.

    Precipitation is expected to change to snow on Sunday night, and could persist until Monday. Significant amounts of rain and then snow will be possible in many places.

    Most of the precipitation will fall as snow in the Québec City, Saguenay and Lac-Saint-Jean, Charlevoix, Côte-Nord to Baie-Comeau, Beauce and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions.

    The federal agency's notices did not predict precipitation amounts. However, they did say the accumulated snow could be heavy and sticky, adding considerable weight to structures and trees and making them more vulnerable to breakage.

    Environment Canada did not issue any weather statements for Thursday for the Outaouais, Lower North Shore and Gaspé regions.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2024.
     

