MONTREAL -- A Mercedes Benz is being analyzed by the Montreal police's arson squad after it went up in flames in a Dollard-des-Ormeaux driveway early Monday morning.

Police received a call just before 1 a.m. about a vehicle that was ablaze at a residence on Papillon St. They say there are reports of two men possibly dousing the car with an accelerant.

The Montreal fire department quickly controlled the flames.

Police say the vehicle's owner said he was puzzled and that he hasn't received any threats that would explain the event.