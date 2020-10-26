Advertisement
Mercedes set on fire overnight in Dollard-des-Ormeaux
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 8:33AM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 26, 2020 8:34AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A Mercedes Benz is being analyzed by the Montreal police's arson squad after it went up in flames in a Dollard-des-Ormeaux driveway early Monday morning.
Police received a call just before 1 a.m. about a vehicle that was ablaze at a residence on Papillon St. They say there are reports of two men possibly dousing the car with an accelerant.
The Montreal fire department quickly controlled the flames.
Police say the vehicle's owner said he was puzzled and that he hasn't received any threats that would explain the event.
