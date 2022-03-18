Memorial held at Montreal CEGEP for victims of Hwy 401 crash
A memorial was held Friday in honor of three Montreal students killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario last weekend.
Classmates of 22-year-old Karanpal Singh, 23-year-old Mohit Chouhan and 23-year-old Pawan Kumar gathered at Canada College, a private CEGEP in downtown Montreal, to pay their respects.
Originally from India, Singh, Chouhan and Kumar were studying business administration at the college.
“The whole community of the college is heartbroken and very sad about this terrible event,” said John-David Couturier, the school’s health director.
Couturier told the students present there were mental health services available to those in need and encouraged them to reach out.
The school has offered to fund the transportation of the bodies to India after learning it would cost the families about $15,000.
It will also cover travel costs for a fourth Canada College student who was seriously injured in the crash.
“Once she recovers, we’re going to also pay to send her back home to be with her family,” Couturier confirmed.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
North America has few options to defend against Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which can manoeuvre while travelling more than five times the speed of sound. Potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the U.S. is still trying to develop a similar arsenal.
Don't help Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Biden tells China's Xi
Face to face by video, U.S. President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
Sask. police accused of racism, incompetence after Indigenous baby's death
It was a cold February night in Prince Albert, Sask., when a First Nations woman said she begged police to protect her baby. But hours later, her 13-month-old was found dead in a tragedy that has led to accusations of racism and incompetence into how local police handled the case.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
'Bringing quillwork back': Ojibway artist breathes new life into traditional artform
Amber Waboose of the Batchewana First Nation in northern Ontario is drawing acclaim for revitalizing the traditional Indigenous artform of quillwork.
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina
South Carolina has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state's inability to procure lethal injection drugs.
Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations
Manitoba's top First Nations leader, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), is facing serious allegations after a senior staff member accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
Toronto
-
Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post in order to take a research job overseas.
-
'Act of cruelty': Cat left dumped with belongings on shoulder of Ontario road
A cat has been rescued after he was found dumped, along with his belongings, on the side of a road east of Toronto.
-
Hamilton school board can’t go ahead with plan to delay lifting of mask mandate, Lecce says
Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has written to a Hamilton school board reiterating the government’s expectation that the mask mandate for students and staff be lifted on Monday, despite a decision by trustees to keep the requirement in place for an additional two weeks.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
Kalin's Call: Another weekend, another mix of snow, ice and rain for the Maritimes
A low pressure system set to move through the Maritimes late Saturday into Sunday isn't expected to bring the same impact as last weekend, as it isn’t as strong and won't be carrying the same strength of winds.
-
25-year-old man identified as Friday morning homicide victim: Halifax police
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
London
-
London community prepares for displaced Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine forces millions to flee their homes preparations are underway in Canada and here in London to start accepting those who have been displaced
-
Deeply affordable Embassy Commons building on pace for June completion
A prominent affordable housing project in the Old East Village will welcome its first tenants this summer
-
Ontario invests $438K in police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
As the Ontario government is investing $90 million over the next three years to expand addictions services and increase number of treatment beds across the province, they are investing $438,918 to expand police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctors pen letter calling for Laurentian greenspace to be preserved
Doctors from Health Sciences North in Sudbury have written an open letter stressing the importance of Laurentian University's greenspace.
-
Rosy outlook for Ontario's mining sector
A new report from the Ontario Mining Association (OMA) called the 'State of the Mining Sector' is forecasting a rosy outlook for the industry.
-
Timmins Seizure and Brain Injury Centre celebrates grand opening of new 'home base'
Two pandemic years in the making, the Seizure and Brain Injury Centre in Timmins was finally able to move into its new location in the city's downtown, coinciding its grand opening with Epilepsy Month.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders get their closeup on NBC sitcom recalling movie star's CFL days
The Calgary Stampeders were ready for prime time this week.
-
Man arrested, another sought for questioning in suspicious death of woman
Police say they've already made an arrest in connection with the death of woman in southeast Calgary but they are looking for another man they believe might know something about the incident.
-
Calgary's Yvonne Ejim leads Gonzaga to opening victory in women's March Madness
Another Calgary hoops hero is moving on in the NCAA Women's basketball tournament.
Kitchener
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Six Nations council joins call for coroner’s inquest into Indigenous woman’s death
There are growing calls for a coroner’s inquest into the death of 24-year-old Indigenous woman who died less than 48 hours after visiting a St. Catharine’s emergency room.
-
Community rallies around Make-A-Wish volunteer and stepdaughter fighting cancer
After years of helping sick kids' wishes come true, Karl Dovick's own stepdaughter has been diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma
Vancouver
-
Bakery sees big business bump following complaint about naughty cookie
Normally, complaints are bad for business, but Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby just proved there's often no such thing as bad press.
-
Raw B.C. oysters associated with jump in norovirus cases, health officials warn
Health officials are warning the public about an increase in norovirus cases that's been associated with eating raw B.C. oysters.
-
Sea lion suffering from gunshot wound rescued on Kits Beach
A sea lion found struggling on Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver on Friday is suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.
Edmonton
-
Abdullah Shah death ruled homicide as police ask for more video of suspect vehicle
Notorious landlord Abdullah Shah died of multiple gunshot wounds, an autopsy found on Friday.
-
Kenney's UCP vote attracts logistics and legitimacy questions as 10K now registered
With three weeks to go until Alberta Premier Jason Kenney learns his fate in a leadership vote, the camp of his main rival has confirmed that more than 10,000 people are now signed up to cast a ballot.
-
DNA match connects half-siblings on opposite ends of Alberta highway
Even in their 50s, brother and sister Mick Lerch and Michelle Jasonson are still learning things about each other.
Windsor
-
Ukrainian refugees arriving next week
Discussions began Thursday night on how to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Windsor-Essex. Fred Francis, executive director of the Multicultural Council met with federal politicians to discuss the region’s role
-
Driver arrested after crashing stolen truck into LaSalle police cruiser
A suspect has been arrested after injuring an officer while crashing a stolen vehicle into a LaSalle police cruiser.
-
'TeCK Week YQG' to feature timely automobility discussion
TeCK Week 2022 is a week-long event bringing together tech leaders, founders, talent investors and more, but the week wouldn’t be complete without talking about the emerging automobility sector.
Regina
-
Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges
The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23 to "better reflect the cost of related provincial services" and also generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.
-
Regina restoration company flooded with calls due to spring-melt damage
Restoration companies in Regina are being flooded with calls as residents are dealing with home damage brought on by the spring melt.
-
Councillor calls for more consistency with masking amidst resident confusion
Although the provincial mandate has been lifted, the City of Regina is urging residents to continue wearing masks at all city facilities, leaving some people confused.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa scrapping mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
Starting April 4, the city will no longer require municipal workers to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end
Ottawa police say a 43-year-old woman died after she was struck by a city grader while cycling in the east end on Thursday.
-
Ottawa’a Westboro Beach to close for the summer
The city of Ottawa says the popular beach along the Ottawa River will be closed for the summer while the National Capital Commission redevelops the area.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not right': Tanner Brass' mother speaks after Sask. 13-month old's death
The mother of 13-month-old Tanner Brass spoke briefly at a Saskatoon hotel Friday, demanding justice for her and her family.
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
Sask. woman considers leaving province to speed up kidney transplant
A Regina woman says she is considering leaving the province in order to get a kidney transplant faster.