MONTREAL -- It seems Quebec's dying with dignity law is helping give new life to others.

According to a letter by a group of Canadian doctors and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, more than 60 per cent of Quebecers who were given a medically assisted death since 2015 donated their organs.

The letter cites a study from June 2016 to January 2019 of 56 patients potentially eligible for organ donation after death.

Of them, 30 of them donated a total 74 organs: 20 patients were single-organ donors, while 10 were multi-organ donors.

The doctors say the increase in organ donations through this method helps in the planning of organ transplants.

"If offered to potential donors, it provides them with the opportunity to fulfill their dying wishes," the letter reads. "Secondarily, this process may make more organs available to patients on transplant waiting lists."