Mediation reduces the number of Quebec work stoppages by 11.7%: labour ministry

Aluminerie Becancour (ABI) locked out workers demonstrate at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, February 7, 2018. FILE - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Aluminerie Becancour (ABI) locked out workers demonstrate at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, February 7, 2018. FILE - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon