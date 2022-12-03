McGill study group digs for Anishinaabe language roots, one week at a time

Jenni Makahnouk is part of a group of McGill University students learning the Anishnaabe words for animals, places, and anything they can as they build language skills from the grassroots up. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Jenni Makahnouk is part of a group of McGill University students learning the Anishnaabe words for animals, places, and anything they can as they build language skills from the grassroots up. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment

Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon