McGill study group digs for Anishinaabe language roots, one week at a time
Each Wednesday, more than a dozen students meet in a McGill University study room to learn and practice Anishinaabe, a language heard on the Island of Montreal long before French or English.
The student-led sessions formed after a discussion between Anishinaabe student Jenny Makahnouk and Dr. Nathan Ince of the university's history, classical and Indigenous studies departments.
"I took a course with Nathan last semester, and we're both just really interested in the Anishinaabe language," said Makahnouk, a third-year student at McGill. Her family is from Seul Lac First Nation in Northern Ontario. "We just kind of got together, and we're like, 'We like Anishinaabe. Let's try this out.'"
What started as a very small group grew to include between 14 and 20 students who show up weekly to practice and build their language skills.
"The language is brilliant," said Ince. "The way it expresses things is so different than any other language that I've encountered."
He loves deconstructing and learning how to arrange words.
"It is a pleasure to sort of unravel these little riddles and realize that what you thought was there when you're reading the sentence is actually something completely different."
The students, Ince said, are excited to learn the language.
"There's a real sort of fun element to it," he said. "To use the language of the kids, you have your minds blown frequently over how humans can communicate with each other. It's it's incredible. There's an excitement."
ANISHINAABE, A THREATENED LANGUAGE
The Endangered Language Project lists Anishinaabe (also called Ojibwe, Chippewa or Algonquian) as threatened, with around 1,500 fluent speakers.
"It's quite hard to find fluent first-language speakers of Anishinaabe," said Makahnouk.
She grew up in Edmonton but visited her community often. Like many people her age, she found that the destructive Canadian residential school policy caused a break between her grandmother's generation and her parents, who were forced to speak English.
"My grandmother still speaks quite fluently, but none of her children speak, and none of her grandchildren speak," she said. "I'm trying to learn it, and I'd like to pass it on as much as I can, but it's really difficult to do that."
Moving to Montreal, Makahnouk also faced Quebec's language politics.
"It's really interesting to me because the Indigenous languages are the first languages, and it's really quite fascinating to hear French and Anglos sort of fight over whose language was here first," she said. "I'm always sort of laughing that well; neither of you were here first. Indigenous languages were here first."
Despite the challenges, language revitalization projects range from the small study group at McGill to the two-year Kanien'kéha (Mohawk) adult immersion program in Kahnawake.
Those with a passion and interest in Indigenous languages survival continue to work for their inclusion in the language debate.
"I wish that there was as much passion for French and English protections as there could be for Indigenous protections," said Makahnouk. "It's really hard for us to learn (Anishinaabe), and there doesn't seem to be a lot of like status with our languages, and yet, we were the first languages of the land."
FULL CREDIT ANISHINAABE COURSE
Work continues to develop an Anishinaabe course at McGill for full credit, but finding an instructor and building a course curriculum remain challenges.
"It's essentially working as sort of a student-interest club," said Ince. "It runs informally; it is not a for-credit course. There are various discussions going on as to how we could turn it into a for-credit course."
Students like those in the study group would like to see Anishaanabe alongside other languages on a course catalogue.
"You can get credits for French or Italian; why can't I get credits for Anishinaabe? If the interest is there, and we can get a course, why not actually get credits for it as well," said Makahnouk.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police on Montreal's South Shore looking for missing elderly couple
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn't share our values."
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Myanmar government sentences more critics to death, bringing total to 139
Myanmar's military-installed government has sentenced more critics to death, bringing the total to 139, and is using capital punishment as a tool to crush opposition, the UN high commissioner for human rights said Friday.
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden to share his vision for safeguarding the environment before attending a gala event Friday evening where he sounded an optimistic tone about solving the world's environmental problems through "hope, optimism and urgency."
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
America's newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon's answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China.
Toronto
-
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting in Toronto
A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting near Toronto's St. Lawrence Market.
-
Wind warning in effect for Toronto with 90 km/h winds expected
A wind warning is in effect for Toronto with powerful wind gusts expected Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Lab-confirmed flu cases double in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia’s latest Respiratory Watch data shows that in the last three weeks of November, lab-confirmed cases more than doubled each week.
London
-
Victoria Park shines bright with Lighting of the Lights
The City of London began its annual “Lighting of the Lights” event at Victoria Park on Friday evening.
-
A new Community Addictions Hub moves closer to reality for Sarnia-Lambton
With community consultations now complete, the design and construction of the Community Addictions Hub for Sarnia-Lambton is ready to move forward. It's viewed as a significant advancement in the effort to help people cope with addictions and find a road to recovery.
-
City's list of parks where homeless encampments prohibited faces new scrutiny
City hall finally provided a rationale why specific city parks were selected to be on a list where homeless encampments are proactively removed.
Northern Ontario
-
Two plead guilty to manslaughter in Sudbury arson that killed three people
On Friday afternoon at the Sudbury Courthouse, two men pled guilty in an arson case that killed three people in a townhouse on Bruce Avenue in April 2021.
-
Timmins, Ont., doctor faces more sex assault charges as five more people come forward
A Timmins doctor charged with sexual assault in July is facing several more charges after five more people came forward, police said Friday.
-
Timmins hospital dealing with high numbers of people with respiratory illnesses
The Timmins and District Hospital's assessment clinic has been busy seeing people with respiratory illnesses.
Calgary
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Alberta premier touts sovereignty act's economic benefits, talks potential uses
Alberta’s premier is doubling down on claims her sovereignty act will boost the province’s fortunes – and she already knows how she might use the bill.
-
Red Deer man charged in deadly Deerfoot crash that closed road Friday morning
A Red Deer man has been charged in a deadly head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing additional child porn charges
Woodstock police say new child porn charges have been laid against a former doctor.
-
Wind warning in effect for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of southwestern Ontario saying strong gusts are expected Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Winter tires on TransLink buses? Don't count on it
Bus drivers are speaking out about the terrible road conditions that put them in danger during this week's snowstorm.
-
Province working on pay increases for child-care workers as subsidies for families kick in
The minister responsible for child care in B.C. reaffirmed that the province is looking at ways to increase wages for early childhood educators, as child-care subsidies kick in.
-
A Fraser Valley senior's 'sweet' idea to spread some holiday cheer
A Chilliwack senior came up with a sweet idea to spread some cheer in her community this Christmas season.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Pair of Ponoka hit-and-runs connected to vehicle containing cocaine, meth: RCMP
Ponoka RCMP are searching for two people who witnesses saw flee from a vehicle that hit two people the afternoon of Nov. 30.
Windsor
-
Fireball meteor, spotted across Canada and U.S, among most reported to the American Meteor Society
Nearly a day after witnessing a mysterious stream of light beaming through the evening skies while driving through Windsor, Ont., Bassem Mazloum still wasn’t sure what he had witnessed.
-
Bright Lights returns, bringing holiday cheer to downtown Windsor
'Tis the season to be jolly and the return of Bright Lights Windsor is about to shine during the holidays.
-
City works to find housing solutions for displaced 1616 Ouellette residents before shelter closes Monday
A deadline is looming for residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue who were evacuated from their homes two weeks ago over safety concerns at the apartment.
Regina
-
'It’s going to be tough:' Local businesses shutting their doors
Three local businesses in Regina announced they are closing their doors for good.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures
It’s going to be a windy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa with warmer than average temperatures.
-
Open air fire ban issued in Ottawa as heavy winds expected
Ottawa Fire Services has issued a temporary open air fire ban for the city of Ottawa, as the weather forecast calls for heavy winds through the day.
-
City of Ottawa should draft 2023 budget with a 2 to 2.5 per cent tax hike, report recommends
Ottawa city council is being asked to direct staff to develop the 2023 city of Ottawa budget with a 2 to 2.5 per cent increase in property taxes next year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new emergency shelter: "it's a calmer atmosphere"
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's Fairhaven Wellness Centre opens its doors and is nearly at capacity.
-
'We're going after the offenders': Sask. to suspend welfare benefits for 'serious' offenders with warrants
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants, and to use information from the Ministry of Social Services to find those evading the law.