Mayor of Quebec City contracts COVID-19 and won't be able to welcome the Pope

Mayor of Quebec City contracts COVID-19 and won't be able to welcome the Pope

Bruno Marchand reacts to his victory at the municipal election of Quebec City on Monday, November 8, 2021. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) Bruno Marchand reacts to his victory at the municipal election of Quebec City on Monday, November 8, 2021. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon