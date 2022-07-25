Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what's being called the "pilgrimage of penance."
The Pope will give a mass in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré on Thursday as part of his official visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.
Louise Awasish drove 10 hours from Obedjiwan as part of her annual pilgrimage. Though she doesn't have a ticket to see the Pope, she said his message of penance is vital.
"It's special this year … I would like to be here to see him," she told CTV News.
On Monday, Pope Francis finally apologized on Canadian soil for the years of abuse in residential schools. Generations of Indigenous peoples have been waiting for a formal papal apology for years.
"I ask forgiveness, in particular, for the ways in which many members of the Church and of religious communities cooperated, not least through their indifference, in projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation promoted by the governments of that time, which culminated in the system of residential schools," the pontiff said at the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Normally, a papal visit takes more than a year to plan. In Quebec, organizers had about three months.
There is a police presence around the church and barricades are already in place in an effort to manage the thousands of people expected outside.
"The security company had put up six-foot fences everywhere, but then we got word from Rome that they were to put four-foot fences up inside so the Pope could see the people," said Father Paul Bombardier.
About 1,600 people will be allowed to attend with 70 per cent of tickets reserved for people from Indigenous communities — a decision parishioners applaud.
"I think it's the right thing to do to reserve all the places for survivors and Indigenous people, even if I would like to attend myself," said Guylaine Marcoux.
Coincidentally, it is already a busy week for the basilica. Tuesday marks the Feast of St. Anne and the 100 years since a fire destroyed most of the church.
While the clergy is also excited to receive the pontiff, it is not a celebration.
For many attending the Pope's visit, it is expected to be an emotional and possibly traumatic experience.
"We are all stewards of God's reconciliation and God's forgiveness. We have all benefitted from it and we're all called to share it," said Father Scott Katzenberger, the basilica rector.
For the faithful, and those wanting to hear the Pope ask forgiveness, there is hope the preparations help to deliver some measure of healing.
"There will be many First Nations peoples here," said Awasish, "and for many who are already here, it will be a big moment."
The Pope's visit to the town is significant due to its history of merging Indigenous culture and Catholicism.
The Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre Basilica, about 30 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, has for hundreds of years been a popular pilgrimage destination. Indigenous people were drawn to St. Anne, revered in Christianity as the mother of the Virgin Mary and as Jesus' grandmother, due to her status as a strong woman and her healing powers — important symbols in Indigenous culture, according to Denis Gagnon, a professor of anthropology at Universite de Saint-Boniface in Winnipeg.
"Her place as a grandmother allowed Indigenous people to understand her as a protector, because in their world vision, grandfathers and grandmothers, real or imaginary, held that function," Rousseau said in a recent interview with The Canadian Press.
Here is a summary of the Pope's itinerary for the Quebec portion of his visit to Canada.
WEDNESDAY JULY 27
The Pope will depart for Quebec City, where he will meet Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Indigenous leaders and other dignitaries at the Citadelle of Quebec
While the meetings at the Citadelle will be private, the public is invited to attend the programs of Indigenous cultural expression at the Plains of Abraham. No tickets will be required for events at the Plains.
Following his meetings at the Citadelle, the Pope will ride through the Plains of Abraham in his Popemobile and greet the public.
The events at the Citadelle and the Plains will be aired in a live special on CTVNews.ca from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EDT.
THURSDAY JULY 28
Pope Francis will hold a morning mass at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupré. The mass will also be broadcast on video screens at the Plains of Abraham. It will also air in a live special on CTVNews.ca from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT.
In the early evening, the Pope will hold a prayer with clergy at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Québec.
FRIDAY JULY 29
The day will begin with private meetings at the residence of the Archbishop of Quebec. The Pope will meet with members of the Society of Jesus, a religious order with the Catholic Church more commonly known as the Jesuits.
He will also be meeting with a delegation representing Indigenous people from eastern Canada before flying to Iqaluit.
The Pope will start his tour of Iqaluit with another private meeting with residential school survivors before attending a free public community event hosted by Inuit leaders outside a local elementary school.
Pope Francis is set to fly back to Rome later that evening.
With files from The Canadian Press
