COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit

Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.

In a statement Tuesday, health officials say even in outdoor settings, large gatherings can lead to transmission of the virus.

They say face masks are to be distributed to those boarding shuttle buses for a mass with Pope Francis to be held in Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre on Thursday.



The pope will also ride through the Plains of Abraham in his Popemobile and greet the public on Wednesday.

Dr. Jacques Girard, an assistant to the director of public health in Quebec City, says participants in the papal visit should act responsibly and not attend if they have COVID-19 symptoms.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2022