MONTREAL -- High school students in Quebec's red zones will have to wear a mask in class and on school grounds starting Thursday, as the Quebec government tightens health measures.

Students in grade 10 and 11 will follow a hybrid model: attending school every other day, and taking part in online learning on the other days.



The measures will take place for 20 days, until Oct. 28, at which point the situation will be re-evaulated.



The news comes after four consecutive days of recording more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 across the province and a record high single-day increase on Monday.



Fewer students in high schools will decrease the numbers of students on buses, in the cafeteria, and in hallways, said Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge.



Roberge made the announcement during a press conference at 1 p.m. alongside the Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, and Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann. Richard Masse, public health strategic advisor for the provincial health minister was also present.



"It's important to implement these new measures because we want to do everything in our power to keep schools open," said Roberge, who said there was no plan to move to online schooling because "we think the best place for students is at school."

Teachers will not be required to wear masks in class provided they maintain a distance of two metres from their students.

Calls for increased health measures have rippled across the province from teachers, parents and students alike. Many have said they didn't feel the existing rules are strict enough to keep students and school staff safe amid the second

“When it comes to the actions of the government, I feel they've done almost nothing to keep us safe,” said Westmount High School teacher Robert Green ahead of the new changes.

Until this point, only students in Grade 5 and up were required to wear masks at school -- and only in common areas. Remote schooling isn't an option in Quebec, unless a parent decides to withdraw their child and home school them independently.

The latest government data on COVID-19 in Quebec schools (from Oct. 1) shows that since the start of the school year, 2,141 cases of the disease have been recorded across 785 educational institutions. Most are in the public sector, but hundreds have been recorded in private institutions as well.

Team sports are also being banned in Quebec's red zones until Oct. 28. Gyms are closing for that time period, with an announcement set to be made in the coming days about financial compensation.

As of Monday, Quebec regions in red zones are Montreal and Laval, as well as parts of Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Lanaudiere, the Laurentians, Monteregie and Gaspesie.