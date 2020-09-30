MONTREAL -- Students at a Montreal school are threatening to walk out of classes on Thursday, saying they don't feel safe as COVID-19 numbers soar.

A petition started by the students at Lasalle Community Comprehensive High School calls on the government to loosen restrictions on online learning.

The student who started the petition, who asked to remain anonymous, told CTV News they want the government to stop using students as guinea pigs and to make online learning a priority.

“One of the main problems in the schools at the moment is that the students cannot social distance properly within the classroom because some of the classrooms are too small,” they wrote in the petition. “Many of the classrooms do not have windows or proper ventilation.”

The school's commissioner said they agree with the students, saying the government is “being too restrictive and should be open to more online learning for students that fear for their sasfety. We cannot rebuild the school's ventilation systems but we can offer the option of online learning to students that do not have a doctor's note.”

The school board and Education Ministry said the school's ventilation system is up to date.