A 29-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Mascouche and Terrebonne.

Eric Gauvreau-Paquette of Mascouche appeared in the Joliette court on Wednesday and was charged with a total of 19 counts, including sexual assault, indecent acts, sexual contact, exhibition of his genitals and assault on children and teenage girls under 16-years-old.

The incidents in question occurred in July and August near bike paths in Mascouche and Terrebonn. Police allege Gauvreau-Paquette would surprise his victims and attack them before fleeing either on foot, by bicycle or in a black Honda CRV.

Last week police asked for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Terrebonne. The suspect in that case was wearing a hat identical to one worn by Gauvreau-Paquette.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.