Featured Video
Suspect sought in Terrebonne sexual assault on 13-year-old girl
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 7:43PM EDT
Terrebonne police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in the sexual assault of a minor.
The incident in question took place on Aug. 21 at around 8:45 p.m. The 13-year-old female victim was walking along Coteau Rd. with two friends when the suspect grabbed her from behind and wrestled her to the ground.
Police said the suspect is a man between 25 and 35-years-old, who stands around 5’10 and is of average body size. He has dark eyes and hair and speaks French with a Quebecois accent. The man may be injured in one eye.
At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt with white writing on the front, black sneakers with white soles and a black cap with a white boat anchor logo.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-659-4264 and mentioned dossier number TRB-190821-020.
