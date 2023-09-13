Marwah Rizqy would make a 'good leader,' says Quebec Liberal MNA

Quebec Liberal MNA André Fortin says his colleague Marwah Rizqy would make a "good leader."

"I'm convinced that Marwah Rizqy would have a lot of support in the Liberal Party [...] I'm convinced that she would make a good leader," said Fortin at a press briefing at the national assembly Wednesday morning.

"Marwah is a high-quality MNA. Everyone recognizes that."

On Tuesday, Rizqy said she was "torn" about taking on her party's leadership, stating she wants to put her family first.

Fortin says he understands this tug-of-war.

"It's the same one I've had in recent months and years," he said. The MNA for Pontiac announced this summer that he was opting out from the leadership race for family reasons.

It's no secret that Marwah Rizqy wants to have a second child -- she's already indicated on several occasions that this is her priority. But it appears many Liberals would like to see Rizqy step forward to succeed Dominique Anglade.

Both MNA Monsef Derraji and interim leader Marc Tanguay have also indicated they won't seek leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP).

Officially, there are no candidates on the starting line, but Marguerite-Bourgeoys MNA Frédéric Beauchemin and federal Liberal MP Joël Lightbound are under consideration.

Questioned on the subject, Québec solidaire parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois declined to comment on speculation about Rizqy's potential candidacy.

"Marwah is a fine example of how to reconcile family life and political life," he simply replied.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2023.