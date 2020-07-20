MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police say they've located the body of a man that appears to be Martin Carpentier, the subject of a manhunt lasting nearly two weeks after his two young daughters were found dead.

Indications are Carpentier died by suicide, police said in an announcement on Twitter.

"Following information received from a citizen, the body of a man was found in the Saint-Apollinaire sector at around 7 p.m.," tweeted the Surete du Quebec.

"All signs suggest that it's Martin Carpentier. According to initial findings, he took his own life."

They said they would not be releasing a further statement at the moment.

#Recherches Martin Carpentier| À la suite d’une information reçue d'un citoyen, le corps d’un homme a été trouvé dans le secteur de Saint-Apollinaire vers 19h. Tout porte à croire qu’il s’agirait de Martin Carpentier. Selon les premières constatations, il se serait enlevé la vie. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 21, 2020

Carpentier, 44, was sought after he disappeared along with his two daughters, Norah and Romy, ages 11 and six.

The two girls' bodies were found in the same wooded area July 11. Their funeral was held today in Levis.

Police spent nearly two weeks exhaustively searching a 50-square-kilometre area for signs of their father and asking local residents to search their property.

They said Carpentier had broken into a trailer and appeared to be scavenging for food and supplies to survive.

But Saturday they called off the search, saying today they believed there was very little chance he could have survived this long given the conditions.

This is a developing story that will be updated.