MONTREAL -- Quebec police believe Martin Carpentier, who they’ve been actively searching for in connection with the death of his two daughters for days, will soon run out of resources if he isn’t already dead.

Twelve days after an Amber Alert was issued for him and his daughters Romy, 6, and Norah, 11, the 44-year-old man is still missing. The bodies of the two girls were found on July 11 in a Saint-Apollinaire forest, less than 48 hours after they were involved in a car accident with their father on nearby Highway 20.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) confirmed Thursday that Carpentier had visited an RV trailer within the force’s 50 sq. km search perimeter to collect necessities.

SQ inspector-chief Guy Lapointe said four days later that the force thinks Carpentier has little means to survive much longer. The SQ also believes the man may be distressed and incapable of making rational decisions.

Lapointe said it’s extremely hard for a person to survive this long in a dense forest with little supplies, and that Carpentier probably looks much different than he did in the photographs that were broadcast when he and the girls first went missing.

Carpentier could also be armed, Lapointe said, even though no evidence to this effect has been found. It’s also possible that he has exited the area officers were initially searching.

Last week, the SQ said there was no reason to believe Carpentier was a danger to society.

The SQ says it’s very possible Carpentier is dead or gravely injured. Even though the search has ended in Saint-Apollinaire, the force will head back into the woods if information leads them to believe they should.

Police have promised citizens of Saint-Apollinaire, Saint-Agapit and Laurier-Station that they are maintaining a presence in the area. The SQ is asking people not to hesitate to share information that will help them find Carpentier, dead or alive.

Lapointe said thus far, the SQ has responded to 1,000 tips and has searched more than 700 cottages, campsites and other such locations to locate Carpentier, who remains the sole suspect in his daughters’ death. Police have no reason to believe Carpentier is fleeing anyone other than authorities.

A funeral will be held for Romy and Norah in Levis on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.