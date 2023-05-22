Marchers gather in Montreal for National Patriots' Day

A march is taking place in the streets of Montreal Monday to mark National Patriot's Day.

Several politicians and artists are taking part in the event organized by the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montréal.

The marchers gathered around noon at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park, in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, before heading to Molson Park in the Rosemont district.

Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is expected to address the crowd, as well as Québec solidaire parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Coalition avenir Québec MNA Karine Boivin-Roy.

Former minister and PQ MNA Véronique Hivon, who was recently named Patriot of the Year, will also give a speech.

Several DJs will provide music for the event and actress Ludivine Reding will host the gathering. A performance by artist Zephyr Bielinski is also planned.

"Celebrating and having fun on National Patriot's Day to affirm our pride in belonging to this beautiful French-speaking society that is Quebec today is one of the best ways to pay tribute to the patriots," said Marie-Anne Alepin, president of the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste, in a statement.

Several public figures highlighted National Patriots Day on social networks.

"As premier of Quebec, it is my first responsibility to ensure the continuity of our French-speaking nation in North America, and it is with pride that I draw inspiration from the great values of freedom and democracy that guided the patriots," Premier François Legault wrote in a post on Twitter.

"Today, we remember the struggle of the patriots. And we salute the courage of these men and women who fought for freedom and democracy. Let's celebrate our culture, our values and our language," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante posted on the same social network.

The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, Marc Tanguay, also marked the day in a post.

"The heritage of the patriots is above all the history of all those who courageously fought to forge the free and democratic society that is Quebec today," he wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2023.