MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Manon Jeannotte from Mi'kmaq nation in Gaspé appointed Quebec lieutenant-governor

    Manon Jeannotte (Photo: SEIZE03). Manon Jeannotte (Photo: SEIZE03).

    Manon Jeannotte has been appointed the new lieutenant-governor of Quebec.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a news release that Jeannotte is originally from the First Nation of Gespeg, a Mi'kmaq community on the province's Gaspé Peninsula.

    Before her appointment, she was director of First Nations executive education at the HEC Montréal business school.

    She previously spent 12 years serving in elected leadership roles in her community, first as a councillor and then as chief.

    A graduate of the McGill-HEC Montréal executive MBA program, she has also been recognized for her contributions to commemorating Indigenous history in Quebec.

    Jeannotte will replace J. Michel Doyon as the King's representative in the province.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News