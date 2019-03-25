

CTV Montreal





The 26-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a priest at St. Joseph’s Oratory on Friday will undergo a medical evaluation.

Vlad Cristian Eremia was sent to the Pinel Institute on Monday for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation.

Eremia has been charged with assault with a weapon and the attempted murder of Father Claude Grou, the Oratory's 77-year-old rector.

Crown prosecutor Genevieve Belanger said during a court appearance Saturday that the evaluation was requested in order to assess the accused's mental state.

Grou was released from hospital Friday night after suffering minor injuries in the attack.

Police have not suggested a motive for the attack, but say there's no evidence to suggest the suspect was linked to any group. Upon his release from hospital on Friday evening, Grou told CTV News he did not know the suspect.

The Oratory said on Saturday that it takes security seriously, and has a security team on duty at all times.