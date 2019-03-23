Featured Video
Man facing charge of attempted murder in stabbing of Montreal priest
Fr. Claude Grou was released from hospital Friday evening (photo: CTV Montreal / Max Harrold)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 4:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 23, 2019 5:10PM EDT
26-year-old Vlad Cristian Eremia is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a weapon after stabbing Montreal priest Father Claude Grou during mass on Friday morning at Saint Joseph’s Oratory.
At Eremia’s first court appearance on Saturday, the prosecutor also ordered a psycho-social evaluation.