Featured Video
Man suffers critical head injury in suspected downtown assault
According to the SPVM, the 33-year-old man was spotted lying alongside Boulevard Rene-Levesque, between Saint-Andre and Saint-Christophe Sts around 9 p.m. Upon closer examination, the man was found to have a serious head injury. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 7:24AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 7:37AM EDT
A man remains in critical care after he was found injured on a downtown sidewalk Monday night.
According to the SPVM, the 33-year-old man was spotted lying alongside Boulevard Rene-Levesque, between Saint-Andre and Saint-Christophe Sts around 9 p.m.
Upon taking a closer look, responding officers noticed the man was inflicted with serious head wounds. He was transported to hospital for emergency care.
While in-hospital, the victim refused to cooperate with police. He is known to their services, however.
The SPVM says it will examine nearby surveillance footage to determine whether the man was attacked, or the victim of an accident.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal's largest borough says it won't abide by Bill 21
- Fire in abandoned Saint-Michel bar prompts investigation by arson squad
- Man suffers critical head injury in suspected downtown assault
- Rate increases and restrictions coming into effect April 1, 2019
- Body discovered in back seat of family's car at Hemmingford border crossing