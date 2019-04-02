

CTV Montreal





A man remains in critical care after he was found injured on a downtown sidewalk Monday night.

According to the SPVM, the 33-year-old man was spotted lying alongside Boulevard Rene-Levesque, between Saint-Andre and Saint-Christophe Sts around 9 p.m.

Upon taking a closer look, responding officers noticed the man was inflicted with serious head wounds. He was transported to hospital for emergency care.

While in-hospital, the victim refused to cooperate with police. He is known to their services, however.

The SPVM says it will examine nearby surveillance footage to determine whether the man was attacked, or the victim of an accident.