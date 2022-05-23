Man stabbed 'near the neck and ears' in altercation at Jarry metro

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another young man just outside Jarry metro, at Jarry St. and Berri St., in Villeray on Monday.

The two men knew each other, said Raphael Bergeron of Montreal police.

The incident began inside the metro around 12:30 p.m., and then the two went outside, where their altercation turned more serious, police said.

A man in his mid-20s was stabbed "near the neck and ears," Bergeron said.

Officers quickly located the suspect and the victim was taken to hospital. His life is not considered to be in danger, police said.

The suspect will be questioned later on Monday.