Man stabbed 'near the neck and ears' in altercation at Jarry metro
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another young man just outside Jarry metro, at Jarry St. and Berri St., in Villeray on Monday.
The two men knew each other, said Raphael Bergeron of Montreal police.
The incident began inside the metro around 12:30 p.m., and then the two went outside, where their altercation turned more serious, police said.
A man in his mid-20s was stabbed "near the neck and ears," Bergeron said.
Officers quickly located the suspect and the victim was taken to hospital. His life is not considered to be in danger, police said.
The suspect will be questioned later on Monday.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 'Too many children did not make it home': Anniversary of discovery at Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial is underway Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
Death toll from Saturday's storm hits 10 across Ontario and Quebec
The death toll related to the powerful storm that swept Ontario and Quebec on Saturday has reached 10.
Monkeypox fears could stigmatize LGBTQ2S+ community, expert says
A theory that the recent outbreak of monkeypox may be tied to sexual activity has put the gay community in an unfortunate position, having fought back against previous and continued stigma around HIV and AIDS, an LGBTQ2+ centre director says.
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may, in turn, put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol's steelworks.
Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke 'not one-off,' says trade minister
The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Is my home or car covered from storm damage? In most cases yes, insurance bureau says
As residents in Ontario and Quebec work to repair the damage caused by a severe storm over the weekend, many may be wondering whether their homes and cars are covered from any damages. The Insurance Bureau of Canada says wind damage is usually covered, but to confirm with their provider what losses may be included.
Johnny Depp's severed finger story has flaws: surgeon
A hand surgeon testified Monday that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
First of three flights bringing Ukrainians to Canada to land in Winnipeg
The first of three charter flights bringing Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion to Canada is to land in Manitoba this afternoon.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: What kind of King will Prince Charles be? Royal tour offers hints
The Canadian royal visit took place at a time when many are starting to view Prince Charles differently, given that his destiny to be King seems to loom closer, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Two people shot and 7 cops injured at Toronto beach on Sunday night
Police say they’ve made 17 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battle4s involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
-
Death toll after Ontario storm rises as crews work to restore power to 182K customers
Crews continue to try and restore power to more than 182,000 customers across Ontario after a storm ripped through the province over the weekend, leaving at least 10 people dead.
-
What 3 Hamilton stakeholders want out of this Ontario election
The Ontario election campaign may not be generating the same level of interest as some previous races but Kojo Damptey says that the result will nonetheless be "critical" for Hamilton.
Atlantic
-
One fisherman dead following incident on remote lake near Saint John
New Brunswick RCMP say a Saint John man has died following an incident Saturday afternoon on Loch Alva Lake, near Musquash.
-
Man, 19, dies following single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.: police
A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B.
-
'I'll be back next year to win it again': 2 Halifax runners win Blue Nose Marathon Sunday
Two new Haligonians won the Blue Nose Marathon Sunday, and for both, it was their first time winning a marathon.
London
-
Former Blue Jay Dalton Pompey plays at Labatt Park vs London Majors Monday
Fans at Labatt Park in London, Ont. got to see a former major league baseball player compete against their hometown team Monday afternoon.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project investigating East London for possible Tornado
Cleanup is still underway from Saturday’s massive storm that hit Southwestern Ontario, and not everyone in the region has their power restored.
-
Fire crews called to early morning blaze at Cargill Plant in London
London fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames Monday morning at the Cargill poultry processing plant.
Northern Ontario
-
Death toll after Ontario storm rises as crews work to restore power to 182K customers
Crews continue to try and restore power to more than 182,000 customers across Ontario after a storm ripped through the province over the weekend, leaving at least 10 people dead.
-
Suspended truck driver almost hits police cruiser on Hwy. 17
A suspended, uninsured driver of a tractor-trailer almost hit a police vehicle last week, East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.
-
Two people shot and 7 cops injured at Toronto beach on Sunday night
Police say they’ve made 17 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battle4s involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Wreckage found of plane that disappeared in Ontario with Alberta men onboard, police say
The wreckage of a small plane that disappeared last month in northern Ontario with two men aboard has been located in Lake Superior Provincial Park.
-
Man shot in southeast Calgary, police search for suspect
Calgary Police Service is searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday morning in the southeast.
-
American Hockey League approves Stockton Heat move to Calgary
The American Hockey League board of governors has approved the relocation of the Flames' AHL franchise, the Stockton Heat, from California to Calgary, the team announced Monday.
Kitchener
-
'We want to give her her name back': OPP plea for information in death of young girl found in the Grand River
Ontario provincial police are asking for the public’s help, as they continue to investigate the death of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River in Dunnville.
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
-
Victoria Day: What's open and closed in Waterloo Region
The May Long Weekend is underway and Victoria Day celebrations are in full swing across Ontario.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Too many children did not make it home': Anniversary of discovery at Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial is underway Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
-
Man dead after stabbing near South Vancouver nightclub
A 19-year-old man was killed near a nightclub in South Vancouver early Monday morning, according to police.
-
Man hit by car in Burnaby suffers life-threatening injuries, police say
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Burnaby Sunday night, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Kane hat trick fuels Oilers 4-1 win over Flames to take series lead
Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
1 of 3 Alberta children hospitalized with severe acute hepatitis has been released
Three children in Alberta have now been hospitalized suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses, officials said on Monday.
-
Ft. Saskatchewan man wanted for aggravated assault and forcible confinement: RCMP
Sherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on charges including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.
Windsor
-
Northern Tornadoes Project investigating East London for possible Tornado
Cleanup is still underway from Saturday’s massive storm that hit Southwestern Ontario, and not everyone in the region has their power restored.
-
Three impaired driving charges laid in Essex County over the long weekend
OPP in Essex County have arrested three people for impaired driving over the long weekend.
-
IN PICTURES: Statue of baseball legend Fergie Jenkins unveiled at Wrigley Field in Chicago
Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins was honoured by the Chicago Cubs Friday with the unveiling of a new statue at Wrigley Field.
Regina
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this season
A healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
-
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum -- amid signs the Kremlin may, in turn, put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol's steelworks.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Too many children did not make it home': Anniversary of discovery at Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial is underway Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M. | 110,000 Ottawa homes and businesses still without power two days after the storm
Hydro Ottawa says it could take three to four days to restore power to tens of thousands of Ottawa homes and businesses following Saturday's powerful storm.
-
Ottawa public, Catholic schools closed on Tuesday to allow for storm cleanup
All Ottawa English Catholic and public elementary and secondary schools will be closed on Tuesday, and there will be no virtual learning, as the cleanup continues from Saturday's powerful storm.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project continues to investigate damage from Ontario-Quebec storm
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project is investigating the aftermath of the deadly storm that blew across southern Ontario and Quebec, but analysis will take time.
Saskatoon
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this season
A healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Too many children did not make it home': Anniversary of discovery at Canada's largest residential school
A daylong memorial is underway Monday in Kamloops, B.C., at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school on the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves.
-
Wreckage found of plane that disappeared in Ontario with Alberta men onboard, police say
The wreckage of a small plane that disappeared last month in northern Ontario with two men aboard has been located in Lake Superior Provincial Park.