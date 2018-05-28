

CTV Montreal





A woman told police she stabbed a man in the neck after he attacked her early Monday morning in Cote des Neiges.

The woman called 9-1-1 to report the attack soon after it happened around 3 a.m outside a strip mall on Cote des Neiges Rd. and Goyer St.

Emergency crews rushed the 24-year-old man to hospital where he was last reported as being in critical condition.

Police dispatched several officers and search dogs to the area as they inspected the terrain for clues and hoped to find witnesses to what occurred.

Meanwhile a 25-year-old old man remains in hospital in critical condition after a stabbing near Jean Talon metro station on Sunday afternoon.

That man was apparently attacked by several teenagers, two of whom have since been arrested after being identified by witnesses.

Police said several people were arguing when a 16-year-old boy pulled out a knife and injured the man.