Man stabbed in downtown Montreal; family member arrested

A 42-year-old man was stabbed and injured early Wednesday morning in downtown Montreal. Police (SPVM) believe the suspect, a 23-year-old man, is related to the victim.

Officers were called to the scene near on de Maisonneuve Boulevard, near the Atwater metro station, around 3:20 a.m.

According to the SPVM, the 42-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where authorities do not fear for his life.

Later Wednesday morning, the suspect was arrested in the Verdun borough and brought in for questioning.

The SPVM canine squad was called in to examine the scene and the investigation is ongoing.