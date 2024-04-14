Man shot and seriously injured in Sept-Iles, Que.

A man was seriously injured after being shot in Sept-Îles, on Quebec's North Shore.

Emergency services treated a man seriously injured by at least one firearm projectile on Route 138, in Sept-Îles, in the Gallix sector, near kilometre 966.

Fearing for his life, he was evacuated to a hospital, but is now out of danger, said Quebec provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

Investigators from the SQ's major crimes section, as well as a forensic identification technician, took charge of this case.

The police operation is still ongoing.

Route 138 was closed in both directions of traffic.