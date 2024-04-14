MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man shot and seriously injured in Sept-Iles, Que.

    Surete du Quebec - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Surete du Quebec - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A man was seriously injured after being shot in Sept-Îles, on Quebec's North Shore.

    Emergency services treated a man seriously injured by at least one firearm projectile on Route 138, in Sept-Îles, in the Gallix sector, near kilometre 966.

    Fearing for his life, he was evacuated to a hospital, but is now out of danger, said Quebec provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

    Investigators from the SQ's major crimes section, as well as a forensic identification technician, took charge of this case.

    The police operation is still ongoing.

    Route 138 was closed in both directions of traffic. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2024.

