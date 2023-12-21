Man seriously injured in stabbing outside Lasalle bar

A 47-year-old man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after he was stabbed outside a bar in Montreal's Lasalle neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to Bar Station 77 on Thierry Street near Juliette Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between the victim and someone else.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his upper body but is expected to survive.

The perpetrator fled on foot and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.