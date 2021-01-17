MONTREAL -- A young man was seriously injured in a head-on car crash in the Estrie town of Racine on Sunday.

The Surete du Quebec said the victim was behind the wheel of a small car and lost control while driving on a downward slope on Grand-Brompton Rd. at around 4 p.m.

The car struck an SUV driven by a man in his 50s. That driver escaped with minor injuries but was still taken to hospital, according to the SQ.

The jaws of life were required to extract the driver of the first vehicle.

An SQ spokesperson said police are still trying to determine the victim's age.

Poor road conditions may have played a role in the crash.