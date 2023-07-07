Man seriously injured after car rolls in Pointe-Claire

A man was seriously injured Friday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while driving in Pointe-Claire, in Montreal's West Island.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), his car was travelling southbound Des Sources Boulevard around 4 a.m. when it swerved near the Donegani Avenue intersection, hitting a concrete wall and a lampost.

The car rolled over, causing the driver, knocked unconscious, to be trapped inside.

Firefighters extracted him from the wreck and he was rushed to hospital. Police could not confirm his condition early Friday morning.

A man was seriously injured in Pointe-Claire, Que. on July 7, 2023 after his car crashed into a concrete wall and flipped over on Des Sources Boulevard. (CTV News/Christine Long)

The man, whose age was unknown by police at daybreak, was alone in the vehicle.

A security perimeter was established so SPVM officers could determine the circumstances of the event.