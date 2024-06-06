Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing

A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

A judge handed down the sentence for Andrei Donet on Thursday after a jury found the young man guilty of second-degree murder last month.

On the same day of the May 19 verdict, the jury had recommended Donet not be eligible for parole until 12 years.

Superior Court Justice Annie Émond said during her sentencing decision that Donet showed a total lack of empathy and a disdain for human life.

She pointed out that Donet bragged about his actions on social media before and after the crime.

The defence had asked that Donet serve the minimum of 10 years before being eligible for parole, while the prosecution asked for 15 years.

During his detention, Donet was charged again for a violent assault on a fellow inmate.

The judge added eight years for the second offence, saying it will be served concurrently with the murder sentence.

In a separate trial last December, another jury convicted a minor of second-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2021 killing.

He has yet to be sentenced.