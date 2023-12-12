Jury finds teen guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey

A teenager accused of killing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey as he left his Montreal school in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

A jury delivered the verdict at the Montreal courthouse Tuesday morning.

The young man cannot be identified because he was a minor at the time of the murder.

Jannai Dopwell-Bailey was stabbed in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Programme Mile End High School in the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on Oct. 18, 2021.

He rushed into the school to seek help but later died in hospital.

On Tuesday, the Crown prosecutor asked that the court sentence the young man as an adult.

His next court date is scheduled for March 15, 2024.

This is a developing story. More to come.